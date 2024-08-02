Love Island’s Molly Smith made headlines recently for flaunting her stunning £4k designer bag during a night out. The 22-year-old reality star, who recently won the £50k All Stars prize, shared a photo on Instagram wearing a bold blue crop top and matching miniskirt. Fans couldn’t take their eyes off her dazzling gold handbag from Prada.

In the photo, Molly looked gorgeous with her blonde wavy hair and flawless makeup. She captioned the post with, “An evening with @boohoo AD,” along with a blue heart emoji. Fans were quick to comment on the stunning bag, calling it “absolutely magnificent.”

Molly’s relationship with boyfriend Tom Clare seems to be going strong, with Tom recently referring to her as “The One.” The couple met during the All Stars spin-off and ended up winning the show together. Tom expressed his admiration for Molly, saying, “There’s no other girl I ever wanna be with.” He added, “She’s just levels above anyone and everyone… We just bounce for each other. We get on.”

The couple is currently living together up north and has plans to buy a property together in the future. Tom mentioned, “We’d love to. We want to get our own place at some point.”

Tom and Molly’s journey has been filled with love and support for each other. They recently went on a holiday with Tom’s family and have moved in together. Tom even hinted at the possibility of marriage, stating, “I know I’m going to marry that girl… She is the girl I want to be with.”

As for Molly, she gained fame after appearing on Love Island in 2020. She entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell and made headlines for stealing Callum Jones from Shaughna Phillips. Molly and Callum’s relationship lasted three years before they split. Molly then participated in the All Stars series and won the £50k cash prize with Tom Clare.

Overall, Molly Smith’s stunning designer bag and her blossoming relationship with Tom Clare continue to capture the attention of fans and followers. Their love story is one that many admire, and their journey together is one filled with support, love, and future plans.