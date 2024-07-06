Molly-Mae Hague was recently seen preparing for her sister Zoe’s wedding with hair rollers in her hair. The TV star and influencer was spotted outside a luxury hotel with her daughter Bambi. Molly-Mae arrived at her Lake District hotel with her baby on Friday to get ready for her sister’s big day.

Molly-Mae, who was make-up free, later changed into a glamorous outfit to take photos with her sister Zoe, who is set to marry her long-term partner Danny. The sisters posed for stunning photos together on the lake, capturing the moment before Zoe’s wedding.

The sisters recently celebrated Zoe’s engagement in Ibiza, with Molly hiring extra security for the event. Despite some fans being surprised to see them boarding a budget flight for the trip, the sisters have a close bond. Zoe, who was in the Royal Army Medical Corps before becoming an influencer like Molly, has spoken about her sister’s generosity and support.

Molly-Mae and her boyfriend Tommy Fury, who got engaged last year, have been the subject of split rumors recently. Molly was seen without her engagement ring, and fans noticed she didn’t publicly acknowledge Tommy’s birthday on social media. However, reports suggest that the couple could have their own reality show leading up to their wedding.

As Zoe’s wedding day arrived, Molly-Mae was seen in a glamorous black dress with a Chanel bag, looking stunning on a private boat. Tommy Fury was also spotted with the family, showing his support for Zoe on her special day.

The bond between Molly-Mae and Zoe is evident in their shared moments leading up to the wedding. Despite the rumors surrounding her own relationship, Molly-Mae is fully focused on celebrating her sister’s love and the joyous occasion of her wedding day.