Molly-Mae Hague’s fans are buzzing with speculation that the star may have undergone surgery on her behind after she flaunted her shapely bum in a recent video. The 25-year-old influencer was seen in a tight black dress in the video, which left many convinced that she had opted for a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) to enhance her curves.

Despite not addressing any surgery rumors directly, Molly’s followers were quick to chime in with their opinions. Some expressed concern over the possibility of her having a BBL, while others defended her against the critical comments. One fan suggested that Molly’s figure in the video could be due to a fitted corset rather than surgical enhancements.

In the midst of the speculation, Molly has had a lot to celebrate recently. She attended her sister’s wedding and marked her fifth anniversary with Tommy Fury, her partner from their time on Love Island. The couple shared heartfelt posts about their weekend festivities with their daughter, Bambi, who was a flower girl at the wedding.

Molly-Mae has been candid about her past experiences with cosmetic procedures, including fillers that she later had dissolved. She admitted to going “too far” with the treatments and expressed relief after removing them. The 24-year-old influencer now feels more confident and believes she looks younger after embracing her natural appearance.

As Molly continues to navigate the public eye, she remains focused on her personal growth and happiness, regardless of the ongoing speculation about her physical appearance. Despite the rumors and scrutiny, Molly’s fans are supportive of her journey and choices, emphasizing the importance of self-acceptance and authenticity in the world of social media influencers.