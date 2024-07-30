Molly-Mae Hague is facing criticism from fans after sharing a video of her daughter Bambi and one of their pet cats on Instagram. In the clip, one-year-old Bambi can be seen stepping over the cat and pulling on its fur. Molly quickly intervenes, telling Bambi not to pinch the cat. However, she reassured her followers that the cat was unharmed and even called him an “unbothered king.”

Molly-Mae, who shares Bambi with her fiance Tommy Fury, has been hinting at a potential reality show featuring their family. Last month, it was reported that the couple is in talks to star in their own series on Prime Video. This news comes after their appearance on Netflix’s “At Home with the Furys,” which focused on Tommy’s brother Tyson and his family.

During an Instagram Q&A session, Molly teased a big announcement coming in July that will bring a significant change to their family. Fans are speculating that this could be related to the rumored reality show or another project involving Molly, Tommy, Bambi, and their pets.

Despite the backlash from some fans over the video of Bambi and the cat, Molly-Mae seems excited about the upcoming opportunities for her family. She is known for sharing glimpses of her life on social media, including her love for her pets and her experiences as a new mom.

As the details of the potential reality show continue to unfold, fans of Molly-Mae and Tommy are eagerly awaiting more updates on this new chapter in their lives. Whether it’s documenting their everyday moments or sharing special milestones, it’s clear that Molly-Mae is ready to take on this next adventure with her family by her side. Stay tuned for more exciting news from the Hague-Fury household!