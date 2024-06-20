Molly-Mae Hague recently took to Instagram to address rumors about her relationship with fiancé Tommy Fury and revealed their plans for the future. The Love Island stars, who welcomed their daughter Bambi in January last year, are still going strong despite speculation that their relationship is on shaky ground.

During a Q&A session with her social media followers, Molly-Mae shared that while expanding their family is in the cards, a second baby is not something they are considering anytime soon. She emphasized that their focus is on getting married first, hinting that the wedding might take place in 2025.

Despite facing challenges like any couple, Molly-Mae expressed that having baby Bambi has brought her and Tommy closer together. She mentioned that any disagreements they have are not related to their daughter, and co-parenting has been a rewarding experience for them.

In addition to discussing family plans, Molly-Mae hinted at a potential house move for the couple, teasing a big change happening in July. This news comes after the couple purchased their dream mansion in Cheshire two years ago and had been contemplating a move earlier this year.

Tommy Fury, on the other hand, recently shared that they are in no rush to get married despite being engaged since 2023. He mentioned that they are enjoying this period of their lives and are not putting pressure on tying the knot. This laid-back approach to marriage comes after Tommy’s wild nights out in Dubai raised concerns about their relationship.

Speculation about their relationship surfaced when Molly-Mae did not publicly acknowledge Tommy’s birthday and hinted at a lack of intimacy in their relationship. Additionally, Tommy’s behavior, including nights out and habits that clashed with Molly-Mae’s preferences, led to rumors of a rocky patch in their relationship.

Despite these challenges, Molly-Mae and Tommy remain committed to each other and are navigating the ups and downs of their relationship. Their openness about their struggles and future plans demonstrates their dedication to working through any obstacles that come their way.

As they continue to focus on their family and each other, Molly-Mae and Tommy are determined to build a strong foundation for their future together, whether it includes expanding their family or making changes to their living situation. Their journey serves as a reminder that relationships require effort, communication, and a shared vision for the future, no matter what challenges may arise.