Molly Mae Hague was filled with emotion as she walked down the aisle at her sister Zoe’s wedding. The Love Island star was a bridesmaid at Zoe’s wedding to Danny Rae. Molly looked stunning in a midnight blue dress, accompanied by her adorable daughter Bambi in a white frock. As she walked through the grounds of a Lake District hotel in Ullswater, Molly appeared to be holding back tears, taking in the emotion of the special day.

Bride Zoe looked radiant in a white wedding dress with elaborate sleeves, walking down the aisle with a male family member by her side. Molly’s fiancé, Tommy Fury, watched proudly from the guest seating area, dressed in a navy blue suit. Zoe later shared her first photos as a married woman on social media, showing her and Danny posing by a lake in black and white.

Zoe and Danny got engaged in April 2022, and the couple has been sharing their wedding preparations on social media. Molly, who was part of the engagement celebrations in Ibiza, shared her excitement for her sister’s big day on social media. The sisters recently enjoyed a night together before Zoe’s marriage, marking the end of their time sharing the same surname.

The wedding was a beautiful affair, with perfect weather for the outdoor ceremony. Zoe and Danny were surrounded by family and friends, including fellow army soldiers who celebrated with them after the nuptials. The couple’s love and happiness were evident in the photos shared online, capturing the joyous occasion.

Molly’s heartfelt moment as a bridesmaid at her sister’s wedding reflects the close bond between the two sisters. The support and love they show for each other on such a significant day demonstrate the importance of family and celebrating special moments together. As Zoe and Danny begin this new chapter in their lives, surrounded by loved ones, the memories of their wedding day will be cherished for years to come.