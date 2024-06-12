modern-spin-on-ballroom-dancing

Modern Twist on Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom Blitz, a captivating showcase of traditional ballroom dance infused with contemporary choreography, is set to dazzle audiences at the Regent Theatre this Friday at 7.30 pm. Choreographed by the talented Australian Aric Yegudki, a three-time champion of Dancing With the Stars, this touring show promises to be a unique and exhilarating experience.

Presented by Base Entertainment, Ballroom Blitz features twelve exceptional dancers, a five-piece live band, and two dynamic vocalists who will bring the electrifying moves to life on stage. The soundtrack for the show includes popular hits from artists such as Michael Buble, Des’ree, Elvis, Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith, among others.

Produced by Anthony Street and musical director Hayden Baird, both well-known figures in the entertainment industry, the cast of Ballroom Blitz includes past winners and competitors from Dancing With the Stars. From Shae Mountain and Ash-Leigh Hunter to Julian Caillon and Jessica Grivan, the talented dancers are ready to showcase their skills and passion for ballroom dancing.

Inspired by a vision to modernize the art of ballroom dancing, Anthony Street shares his excitement about the show, stating, “Working with Aric and Hayden, we have been able to create something that we feel is truly beautiful and will leave audiences inspired and excited to learn more.” With a blend of classic dance styles and contemporary flair, Ballroom Blitz promises to be a feast for the senses, offering a fresh perspective on the timeless art form.

As the lights dim and the music begins to play, audiences will be transported into a world where tradition meets innovation, where elegance merges with excitement. From graceful waltzes to energetic Latin dances, Ballroom Blitz showcases the versatility and creativity of ballroom dancing in a way that is both captivating and inspiring.

So, if you’re looking for a night of entertainment that is sure to leave you spellbound, don’t miss your chance to experience Ballroom Blitz live at the Regent Theatre. Get ready to witness the magic of ballroom dancing reimagined for the modern era in a show that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.