Disney’s upcoming live-action film Moana has revealed its star-studded cast, with Catherine Laga‘aia taking on the role of the adventurous teenager who sets out on a daring mission to save her people. The 17-year-old Sydney native expressed her excitement in embracing this beloved character, citing her Samoan heritage as a source of pride and inspiration.

Joining Laga‘aia is a talented ensemble, including John Tui as Moana’s father Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother Sina, and Rena Owen as the revered Gramma Tala. Dwayne Johnson will be reprising his role as the larger-than-life demigod Maui from the animated version of the film.

Directed by Thomas Kail, known for his work on Broadway’s Hamilton and Disney’s Grease Live, Moana is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2026. The production, which promises to celebrate the islands, communities, and traditions of Pacific Islanders, is scheduled to begin filming this summer.

The film is a collaborative effort, with Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia producing through Seven Bucks Productions, along with Beau Flynn via FlynnPictureCo. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the mastermind behind the original songs, will also serve as a producer. Executive producers include Scott Sheldon, Auli‘i Cravalho, and Charles Newirth.

Jared Bush, who penned the screenplay for the animated “Moana,” and Dana Ledoux Miller, a Samoan writer known for his work on Netflix’s “Thai Cave Rescue,” are on board for the project. Miller, who co-founded the non-profit Pasifika Entertainment Advancement Komiti (PEAK), brings a unique perspective and voice to the team.

As fans eagerly await the release of this highly anticipated film, the cast and crew are gearing up to bring Moana’s story to life in a whole new way. With a focus on representation, cultural celebration, and epic adventure, Moana promises to be a cinematic experience that resonates with audiences of all ages. Stay tuned for more updates as production moves forward on this exciting project.