mit-starbesetzung-um-jeff-bridges-johnny-depp-spielt-satan

Johnny Depp Stars as Satan in Terry Gilliam’s New Film

In a surprising casting choice, Johnny Depp has landed a role as none other than Satan himself in the upcoming film “The Carnival At The End Of Days” by cult director Terry Gilliam. This will be Depp’s first English-language film since his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The movie, described by Gilliam as a comedy where God wants to destroy humanity and Satan is the only one standing in his way, features a star-studded cast.

Not only will Depp be playing the devil, but Jeff Bridges is set to portray God in the film. Alongside them, actors Adam Driver and Jason Momoa will also be part of the cast, with the role of the new Eve still up for grabs. Gilliam plans to animate God as a part of nature, rather than have a physical actor in the role.

This film marks a star-studded comeback for Depp, who has not been part of a prominent English-speaking cast in quite some time. After his legal troubles, his return to the big screen with “The Carnival At The End Of Days” is highly anticipated.