Missy Elliott recently opened up about her close bond with Ciara and hinted at the possibility of a new album after 20 years. The iconic rapper shared insights into her relationship with Ciara and teased fans with the idea of new music on the horizon.

In a candid interview, Missy Elliott expressed her admiration for Ciara and how they have supported each other throughout their careers. She praised Ciara’s talent and work ethic, highlighting the strong connection they share both personally and professionally.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Missy Elliott, who last released an album over two decades ago. The rapper hinted at the potential for a new project in the works, sparking excitement among her loyal fan base.

In addition to discussing her bond with Ciara and the possibility of a new album, Missy Elliott reflected on her journey in the music industry and the impact she has had on the hip-hop genre. She shared insights into her creative process and the inspiration behind her groundbreaking sound.

As fans eagerly anticipate new music from Missy Elliott, her words about her bond with Ciara and the potential for a new album have only fueled excitement for what’s to come. Stay tuned for more updates on this iconic rapper’s next chapter in music.