The Miss USA pageant is back this Sunday, following a period of controversy within the organization. Former Miss USA Noelia Voigt from Utah stepped down in May, citing a toxic work environment created by president and CEO Laylah Rose. Despite the issues, Rose remains in her position and is determined to lead the organization to success.

Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava also resigned shortly after Voigt, emphasizing the need for positive changes within the organization. The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions aim to champion social causes and empower women to use their voices for their own causes.

After Voigt’s resignation, Miss Hawaii USA Savannah Gankiewicz took over the title. She expressed her belief in the organization’s future and encouraged future delegates to take a leap of faith and believe in themselves. The annual pageant will continue as planned, with Miss USA 2024 set to be crowned.

Addie Carver of Mississippi was recently crowned Miss Teen USA, filling the vacant title left by Srivastava’s resignation. The controversy surrounding the organization stemmed from Voigt’s resignation letter, where she detailed the stress, instability, and lack of support she faced under Rose’s leadership.

Former Miss USA social media director Claudia Engelhardt supported Voigt’s claims against Rose, accusing her of poor management and creating a toxic environment. Despite the allegations, Rose and the Miss USA Organization have not responded to requests for comment.

The upcoming Miss USA pageant will be hosted by Garcelle Beauvais and Keltie Knight, with a panel of judges including influential figures from various industries. Fifty-one representatives will compete for the title, with the winner going on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2024 competition later this year.

Don’t miss the 73rd Miss USA pageant airing live on Sunday, August 4th, on the CW. Stay tuned to see which contestant will be crowned the next Miss USA.