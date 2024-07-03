Miranda Cosgrove recently expressed her desire to conclude the iCarly series with a movie. The 31-year-old actress, known for her role in the beloved TV show, discussed her hopes for wrapping up the story during a special screening of her new Netflix rom-com, Mother of the Bride. Cosgrove mentioned that while she had a great experience returning for the revival of iCarly, she feels there is still more to explore in the iCarly universe.

Originally running for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012, iCarly was revived in 2021 on Paramount+ for three additional seasons before being canceled in October 2023. Cosgrove expressed her desire to possibly conclude the series with a movie to tie up loose ends and give fans closure. She mentioned wanting to explore unresolved storylines, such as her character’s romance with Freddie Benson and the mystery surrounding Carly’s mother.

Reflecting on her life in her 30s, Cosgrove shared that she has been enjoying this new chapter and is happy with how things have been going so far. Despite the common apprehension some people feel about entering a new decade, Cosgrove is embracing the changes and opportunities that come with it.

In addition to her work on iCarly, Cosgrove’s latest project, Mother of the Bride, co-stars Brooke Shields, Benjamin Bratt, Chad Michael Murray, and Rachael Harris. The rom-com hit Netflix on May 9, giving fans a chance to see Cosgrove in a different light from her iconic role on iCarly.

As fans eagerly wait for updates on the potential iCarly movie, Cosgrove’s enthusiasm for revisiting the series and providing a satisfying conclusion is sure to excite longtime viewers. Stay tuned for more news on celebrity updates, TV shows, fashion, and more exciting content in the entertainment world.