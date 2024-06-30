Mindy Kaling is making a splash this summer! The 45-year-old actress recently shared a stunning photo of herself in a teal one-piece swimsuit, just four months after welcoming her third child. In an Instagram post captioned “And summer begins!”, Mindy shared a carousel of photos featuring herself enjoying the season.

In the carousel, Mindy included snapshots of herself driving with some takeout from In-N-Out Burger, as well as outdoor pictures of her daughter Katherine “Kit” Swati and son Spencer Avu. Fans were quick to praise Mindy’s post-pregnancy figure, with one commenter expressing disbelief at how amazing she looks so soon after giving birth.

Aside from Kit and Spencer, Mindy is also a proud mom to her newborn daughter Anne, who was born in February. Mindy revealed the happy news on Instagram, sharing that Anne was the best birthday present she could have asked for. The carousel post included sweet images of Mindy’s children together, showcasing the joy they bring to her life.

Mindy has been open about her journey with body image and health, previously partnering with the brand Andie Swim for a campaign. In May, she posed in swimsuits for the company, emphasizing that her body shape changes like many women’s do, and that Andie suits make her feel confident at any size. The brand shared an Instagram post featuring Mindy in a red one-piece bathing suit, looking radiant and comfortable in her own skin.

It’s clear that Mindy Kaling is not only a talented actress and writer but also a dedicated mom who values self-love and body positivity. Her social media posts serve as an inspiration to many women who may be navigating similar experiences with motherhood and body image. As she continues to share her journey with her fans, Mindy exemplifies grace, confidence, and authenticity in all aspects of her life.