Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan emerged as the winners of Love Island season 11, making history as the first black couple to win the show since its reboot in 2015. Host Maya Jama revealed that the couple had secured the highest percentage of the public vote, earning them the coveted £50,000 cash prize.

The finale saw the couple competing against Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies, Matilda Draper and Sean Stone, as well as Jessica Spencer and Ayo Odukoya. Jessica and Ayo finished in fourth place, while Matilda and Sean claimed the third position in the reality show competition. Nicole and Ciaran were the runners-up, with viewers ultimately choosing Mimii and Josh as the deserving winners.

The victory was a momentous occasion for Mimii and Josh, who were overwhelmed with emotion upon hearing the news. Mental health nurse Mimii, 24, was brought to tears, while model Josh, 29, expressed his gratitude to the viewers, saying, ‘Thank you everyone, we love you!’

Their win marked a significant milestone in Love Island history, especially as it came just a week after another black couple won the US version of the show. The viewers celebrated Mimii and Josh’s groundbreaking achievement, taking to social media to express their joy and support for the couple.

Before being crowned as winners, Mimii and Josh, along with the remaining couples, shared heartwarming declarations of love in the villa. The emotional speeches and displays of affection resonated with fans, who praised the genuine connection between Mimii and Josh.

While the finale lacked the traditional romantic dates seen in previous seasons, fans were captivated by the touching moments shared by the couples. The absence of elaborate dates did not diminish the impact of the heartfelt exchanges and genuine emotions expressed by the finalists.

Following their victory, Mimii and Josh were showered with congratulations and well wishes from their fellow contestants. The atmosphere in the villa was filled with joy and excitement as fireworks lit up the night sky to celebrate the deserving winners.

As the season came to a close, viewers bid farewell to the eliminated couples, including Joey and Jessy, who left the show just before the final. Despite not making it to the end, Joey expressed his satisfaction with his Love Island journey, acknowledging the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced during his time in the villa.

While the season had its share of drama and surprises, the heartwarming love story of Mimii and Josh captivated audiences and left a lasting impression. Their historic win will be remembered as a significant moment in Love Island history, setting a new standard for future seasons of the beloved reality show.