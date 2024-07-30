The winners of this year’s Love Island have finally been announced after weeks of intense drama and romance. Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan emerged victorious, beating out the other couples to claim the title of King and Queen of Love Island. Ayo Odukoya and Jess Spender were the first couple to be eliminated, followed by Sean Stone and Matilda Draper. The final showdown was between Mimii and Josh, and Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies, with the former ultimately taking home the £50,000 prize.

Fans of the show have been left wondering about the lack of the ‘share or steal’ twist in this year’s finale. Previous seasons allowed the winning couple to decide whether to split the prize money or keep it all for themselves, but this time around, the decision to share the money was already made. Despite the format changes, the excitement of the finale kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Nicole and Ciaran may not have won the crown, but fans are quick to compare them to the successful couple Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, who also finished as runners-up. The support for Nicole and Ciaran has been overwhelming, with many fans drawing parallels between them and the beloved Molly-Mae and Tommy.

The Love Island alumni and contestants alike took to social media to congratulate Mimii and Josh on their well-deserved victory. Messages of support and excitement flooded in from all corners, showcasing the strong bond formed between the islanders throughout the season.

As Mimii and Josh bask in the glory of their win, plans for the future are already in motion for the other couples. Nicole and Ciaran are considering a trip to a bridal shop in Wales, hinting at a potential wedding on the horizon. The bond between the couples has been tested and strengthened throughout the season, leaving fans rooting for their favorite pairs.

The emotional rollercoaster of the finale had fans speculating on who would shed the first tears during the declarations. The heartfelt speeches and declarations of love were met with tears and cheers, adding to the emotional intensity of the night. The anticipation and excitement among the islanders and viewers alike made for a memorable conclusion to this season of Love Island.