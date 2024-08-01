Millie Bobby Brown recently made headlines for her bold fashion choice of going braless during a walkthrough of her new Sunburst collection for her Florence by Mills Fashion brand. The 20-year-old actress and entrepreneur shared a video on Instagram showcasing her new line, where she modeled a skintight crop top paired with jeans, flaunting her slim figure without a bra.

While many fans praised Millie for her confidence and style, there were also critics who shamed her for her decision to go braless. One particular comment disparaging the actress received over 800 likes, prompting other users to come to Millie’s defense and call out the negative remarks as “disgusting.”

In the video, shot against a backdrop of purple walls matching her brand’s color theme, Millie expressed her love for the collection, emphasizing the comfort and supportiveness of the tops that allowed her to go bra-free. She highlighted the versatility of the pieces, stating they can be worn throughout the day or dressed up for dinner.

Despite the backlash, Millie continued to exude confidence as she interacted with fans and showcased her collection. She ran her hands through the various items on the rail, admiring the different shades and detailing of the pieces. With her hair down and a bold red lipstick, Millie looked glamorous and ready to take on the fashion world with her Sunburst collection.

While some negative comments circulated online, Millie received overwhelming support from fans who appreciated her fashion choices and defended her right to go braless if she so wished. The controversy surrounding her outfit did not overshadow the excitement and enthusiasm for her new fashion line, which promises to bring a fresh and fun twist to everyday wear.

In addition to her fashion endeavors, Millie recently shared a stunning bikini photo on Instagram, showcasing her sun-kissed body and effortless style. The post, captioned “Vacay in my flo,” hinted at her connection to Florence by Mills Fashion, further solidifying her status as a rising fashion icon.

Despite facing criticism, Millie Bobby Brown remains unapologetically herself, embracing her unique sense of style and empowering others to do the same. Her Sunburst collection is set to make waves in the fashion industry, offering a blend of comfort, style, and confidence for those who dare to be bold and braless.