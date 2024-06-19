Miley Cyrus, the 31-year-old singer, recently caused a stir on social media with a mirror selfie she posted in March 2022. In the selfie, she can be seen wearing a sheer mesh bra and custom pants designed by her boyfriend, Maxx Morando. Miley covered her chest with one hand while posing in front of a swirly pink-framed mirror, showcasing her toned figure and curves. The singer paired her custom pants with Maison Close’s ‘Corps à Corps’ sheer bra, giving fans a glimpse of her arm tattoos and belly button. Despite her $160 million net worth, Miley opted for an $81 bra, showing that style doesn’t always have to come with a hefty price tag.

In a surprising move on June 3, Miley revealed a new look with a switch to auburn locks for the cover of W Magazine. The pop star flaunted her legs in a skimpy shorts and blazer combo, ditching her usual blonde hair. The feature in the magazine discussed Miley’s 2024 Grammy win and her dedication to sobriety and clean living. Miley shared her mantra of “Practice how you perform” and her interest in feminizing the workout space by training in heels.

Adding to her list of accomplishments, Miley recently signed a new brand deal with Italian label Dolce & Gabbana. The singer debuted her dark hair in the campaign for D&G Eyewear, expanding her endorsement portfolio while still maintaining her partnership with Gucci. Miley’s ability to effortlessly switch up her style and embrace new opportunities highlights her versatility as an artist and fashion icon.

Fans of Miley Cyrus can look forward to more stunning looks and exciting projects from the talented singer as she continues to push boundaries and redefine her image in the entertainment industry. With her bold fashion choices and fearless attitude, Miley Cyrus remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of music and fashion.