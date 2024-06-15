Miley Cyrus recently revealed her struggle with her mom’s weed during an interview with David Letterman on his Netflix series, My Guest Needs No Introduction. The 31-year-old singer shared that she would occasionally take a small puff of her mom’s joint, but found it to be too strong, even causing Wiz Khalifa to have a panic attack once.

However, after a recent incident where she felt disoriented and unable to drive after smoking her mom’s weed, Miley decided to stop altogether. She mentioned that she had to fake smoking to be cool for her mom, but now she avoids it completely. Despite this, she admitted that she might still grab a joint from her mom in the future, but without inhaling.

Interestingly, Miley was the one who initially suggested that her mom try marijuana to help with her anxiety. Tish was hesitant at first, being a self-proclaimed “good Christian woman,” but ended up enjoying it and has been smoking ever since.

During the conversation with Letterman, Miley also touched on her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. There have been rumors of estrangement between the two, but Miley clarified that her parents have always supported and sacrificed for their children, making anything they dreamed of possible.

The episode featuring Miley Cyrus on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman is now available to watch on Netflix. The singer’s candid revelations about her family dynamics and experiences with marijuana have sparked discussions among fans and media outlets alike. It’s refreshing to see a celebrity being open and honest about their personal life, shedding light on relatable struggles and family dynamics.