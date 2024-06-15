Joy Behar from “The View” shared her thoughts on Miley Cyrus’ recent comments about inheriting narcissism from her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. Behar humorously disagreed with Cyrus, stating that being aware of one’s narcissism means you’re not a narcissist. She was joined by Alyssa Farah Griffin, who agreed and added insights from her experience working with narcissists.

During her interview on Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” Cyrus also praised her mom, Tish Cyrus, calling her a hero. She discussed her relationship with her dad, appreciating the guidance he provided her in navigating fame and creativity. Cyrus emphasized that her parents played different but essential roles in shaping her identity.

In response to Letterman’s question about equal credit for both parents, Cyrus highlighted the distinct qualities of her mom and dad. She acknowledged the impact of her father’s creativity on her own artistic journey, while recognizing her mom’s role in raising her. Despite rumors of a rift between Cyrus and her dad, she expressed gratitude for her parents’ sacrifices and support.

Cyrus previously shared insights into her different upbringing compared to her father, revealing how their relationships with fame diverged. She discussed the emotional impact of fame on her dad and emphasized the stability and support she experienced growing up. Last week, Billy Ray Cyrus posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, praising his daughter’s resilience and artistic talents.

In a recent development, news of Billy Ray Cyrus filing for divorce from his wife Firerose emerged, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. This announcement adds a layer of complexity to the Cyrus family dynamics, highlighting the personal challenges they face amidst their public personas.

Overall, Miley Cyrus’ reflections on her relationship with her parents shed light on the complexities of fame, family dynamics, and personal growth. The differing perspectives of Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Cyrus herself provide a nuanced understanding of her journey and the influences that have shaped her identity. Despite the challenges and rumors surrounding her family, Cyrus remains grateful for the love and support she has received.