Miley Cyrus has had a recent encounter with a persistent fan who keeps showing up at her home with stuffed animals, despite previous warnings from law enforcement. The fan, identified as Alexander Kardalian, was arrested once again on Thursday night for attempting to give Miley a teddy bear.

According to sources, Miley’s security team recognized Kardalian from previous incidents and detained him before contacting the police. Fortunately, Miley was not home at the time of his arrival, and he did not reach the main residence. Kardalian was taken into custody and booked for violating a court order, as Miley has a restraining order against him due to his repeated visits.

This is not the first time Kardalian has caused trouble for Miley, as he previously showed up at her doorstep shortly after being released from prison. The LAPD Threat Management unit is now looking into the case to ensure Miley’s safety and security.

Miley’s team has not yet commented on the incident, but it is clear that this situation is ongoing and troubling for the singer. Fans should always remember to respect the boundaries and privacy of celebrities, as crossing the line can have serious legal consequences.

It is crucial for law enforcement to take these cases seriously and enforce restraining orders to prevent any further incidents. Miley Cyrus should be able to feel safe and secure in her own home without the fear of unwanted visitors disrupting her peace. Let’s hope that this latest arrest will deter the fan from making any future attempts to contact or approach Miley inappropriately.