Miley Cyrus confidently embraced her femininity in a revealing bathroom outfit that caught the attention of fans. The 31-year-old singer posed in a sheer crop top and denim shorts for a series of Instagram photos, flaunting her killer abs and curves. While the photos were initially uncensored, some editing was later done to cover up her chest area.

Despite the censorship, Miley’s bold fashion choices have always garnered attention. She has been known to rock the braless trend and show off her toned physique. Fans have praised her confidence and style, with some even joking that she “can’t be tamed.”

In addition to her bathroom selfie, Miley has recently made headlines for her collaborations with high-end fashion brands. She was featured in a Gucci fragrance campaign, looking stunning in red leather shorts and a collared knit shirt. She also appeared in a Dolce & Gabbana Eyewear campaign, wearing a sheer black dress that revealed matching underwear.

Miley’s fashion choices continue to push boundaries and make a statement in the entertainment industry. Despite facing censorship and criticism, she remains unapologetically herself and continues to inspire her fans with her bold and fearless attitude towards fashion and self-expression.