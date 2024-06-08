Miley Cyrus: Alleged Stalker Continues to Disturb Singer’s Peace

Updated on June 8, 2024, 4:15 PM

An alleged stalker continues to disturb the peace of Miley Cyrus.

In front of Miley Cyrus’ home, it appears that another incident with an alleged stalker has occurred. The man had reportedly been removed before, according to a media report.

Miley Cyrus (31) has apparently been harassed by a man for around six years, who has now reappeared in front of her residence. The alleged stalker has been taken away by the police once again, as reported by “TMZ”.

According to an article from the US celebrity portal, a man who was reportedly arrested in January appeared with a teddy bear in front of Cyrus’ home in Los Angeles. Sources from the police field have confirmed this. Before he could approach the house, security personnel recognized the man due to previous incidents and held him until the police were called. Cyrus was not present at the time of the incident.

Alleged Stalker has been Harassing Miley Cyrus since 2018

The police reportedly arrested the man for violating a court order and took him to jail. The portal had reported in 2023 that Cyrus had requested a restraining order against the alleged stalker. The judge in charge reportedly granted it, prohibiting the man from contacting the singer, attending her concerts, and approaching Cyrus or her home closer than approximately 90 meters.

According to court documents, the man had shown up in front of her residence shortly after being released from jail. Since 2018, Cyrus had been receiving letters from the man, in which he asked for money and made sexual innuendos. In the summer of 2022, he appeared in Los Angeles twice and was turned away. He was then arrested in December 2022 and remained in custody until August 2023. (wue/spot)

