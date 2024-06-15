Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her approach to maintaining friendships within the celebrity world. In a candid interview with David Letterman on his “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” series, the singer admitted that she does not actively participate in celebrity circles and does not have many high-profile friendships.

While reflecting on her 2024 Grammy win and performance, Cyrus expressed that she does not feel like she belongs in the traditional celebrity scene. She mentioned that being surrounded by other artists and entertainers does not feel like being among her own people, with the exception of a few like Beyoncé, whom she has known for a long time.

Despite not being very active in the celebrity community, Cyrus emphasized the importance of quality over quantity in her relationships. She shared that kindness and consistency are key factors in her friendships with other stars. The singer highlighted her friendship with Beyoncé as an example of a meaningful connection based on genuine kindness.

In addition to discussing her relationships with other celebrities, Cyrus also delved into her family dynamics, particularly her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. She acknowledged inheriting some traits, including narcissism, from her famous father but also praised his grounded nature and connection to the real world.

Cyrus shared insights into her childhood, recognizing the privileges she had growing up in a loving environment despite her father’s challenging upbringing. She emphasized the importance of gratitude and perspective in understanding her own experiences compared to those of her father.

Overall, Miley Cyrus’s interview with David Letterman shed light on her approach to friendships, both within the celebrity world and her personal life. The singer’s focus on kindness, consistency, and quality relationships offers a glimpse into her values and priorities beyond the glitz and glamour of fame.