Mike Heslin, a talented actor known for his roles in the Paramount+ series Lioness and the Lifetime movie The Holiday Proposal, has sadly passed away at the young age of 30. His husband, Scotty Dynamo, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, revealing that Heslin died unexpectedly on July 2 after a tragic cardiac event following a week-long battle in the hospital.

Dynamo described Heslin as a brilliant, selfless, and talented individual who had a positive impact on everyone he met. He was known as a real-life guardian angel who supported Dynamo through multiple rounds of cancer and was always there to offer a listening ear or valuable advice to others. Heslin’s kind and caring nature touched the lives of everyone around him, and he will be deeply missed.

Just before his untimely passing, Heslin and Dynamo were excitedly planning to start a family and had been discussing their favorite baby names for their future children. The couple’s dreams of a happy future together were tragically cut short by Heslin’s sudden death, which occurred only a few weeks before his 31st birthday and four months before their first wedding anniversary.

In addition to his roles in Lioness and The Holiday Proposal, Heslin appeared in other TV shows such as Special Ops: Lioness, In Their Shoes: A Journey Into Homelessness, and Younger. His talent and dedication to his craft earned him the love and respect of his colleagues and fans alike.

In the wake of his passing, Heslin’s friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his funeral and hospital expenses. The outpouring of support and love from the community is a testament to the impact that Heslin had during his life and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

Mike Heslin may no longer be with us, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His untimely death serves as a reminder to cherish each moment we have with our loved ones and to celebrate the kindness and compassion that he embodied throughout his life. Rest in peace, Mike Heslin, you will always be remembered.