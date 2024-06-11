Mihingarangi Forbes to Co-Host RNZ’s Saturday Morning

Award-winning journalist Mihingarangi Forbes is set to join RNZ’s Saturday Morning programme as a co-host. Forbes expressed her excitement about exploring new subjects and lighter topics on the show, in addition to her years of experience in current affairs and documentaries. With a background in journalism at TVNZ and recent work on Māori current affairs programmes, Forbes brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She was the joint winner of the Te Tohu Kairangi Award at this year’s Voyager Media Awards. The show’s chief content officer, Megan Whelan, highlighted Forbes and her co-host Susie Ferguson’s interviewing skills and expressed excitement about the updated format of the show. The show will continue to feature in-depth interviews on a variety of topics, including current affairs, science, history, culture, the arts, and lifestyle. Forbes is expected to start her new role in mid-August.