Midsomer Murders made a triumphant return to our screens after a break for the football tournament. The latest episode featured a murder in a retirement home for former policemen, adding an intriguing twist to the usual cozy crime formula of the show. The setting in Badgers Drift provided a posh backdrop for the investigation, with the retirement home named Challis Court adding a touch of subtlety to the storyline.

As always, the plot of the episode was a bit far-fetched but managed to keep viewers engaged. Time seemed to pass quickly in Midsomer, with Barnaby’s daughter growing up rapidly before our eyes. The character of Barnaby, played by Neil Dudgeon, revealed a bit of his backstory, adding depth to his role as a detective.

The second part of the article delves into other TV dramas that have recently aired, offering a brief review and commentary on each. From The Jetty to Douglas is Cancelled and Changing Ends, the journalist provides their take on each show, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of the storytelling and performances.

Overall, the article offers a comprehensive overview of the recent TV offerings, giving readers a glimpse into what they can expect from each show. With a mix of crime, drama, and comedy, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on the small screen. So grab your popcorn and settle in for a night of quality television entertainment.