Michelle Keegan caused a stir among fans when she shared a photo of herself in a stunning gold bikini while enjoying the sunny weather in Spain. The actress, known for her role in Ten Pound Pommes, flaunted her toned abs as she lounged on a luxurious speed boat with her husband Mark Wright.

The couple, both 37 years old, decided to treat themselves to a vacation in Deía, where they indulged in delicious local cuisine, swims in the crystal-clear sea, and exploring the charming towns in the area. To make the most of their trip, they rented a speedboat for the day to explore the island.

Michelle looked absolutely stunning in her two-piece bikini, showcasing her fit physique and radiant beauty. Her fans couldn’t help but shower her with compliments on social media, praising her outfit choice and overall appearance.

While enjoying their holiday, Mark made it clear that he wouldn’t miss the football match that evening, showing his support for the England team. Fans were quick to join in the excitement, cheering for a victory for England and expressing their enthusiasm for the upcoming game.

The trip was a welcome break for the couple, who have been busy with their respective work commitments in recent months. Michelle has been filming for Netflix and Sky, as well as working on her fashion collection with Very. On the other hand, Mark has been collaborating with Spencer Matthews for a project with Marks and Spencer.

Despite their hectic schedules, Mark and Michelle made sure to prioritize some quality time together, enjoying the picturesque surroundings and each other’s company. Their holiday photos captured the attention of fans, who were delighted to see the couple happy and relaxed in each other’s company.

As they continue to share glimpses of their vacation on social media, fans can’t help but admire the bond between Mark and Michelle, as well as their impeccable style and undeniable chemistry. Their holiday in Spain serves as a reminder of the importance of taking time to unwind and enjoy life’s simple pleasures, especially in the company of loved ones.