Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright were spotted leaving the M&S Ambassador Launch in London looking very much in love. Michelle, aged 37, was stunning in a white midi dress and matching stilettos, while Mark, also 37, looked sharp in a black shirt and trousers paired with a white T-shirt. The couple attended a Lancôme event earlier in the evening and posed with other celebrities like Florence Hunt and Emma Naomi. Michelle recently shared a photo on Instagram that had fans confusing her for Kim Kardashian due to her incredible looks. The couple, who have been married since 2015, shared sweet birthday tributes to each other on social media. They also enjoyed a wine tasting tour in Australia’s Hunter Valley while Michelle filmed for the BBC series Ten Pound Poms. The trip included visits to local restaurants and wineries, showcasing their fun and loving relationship. Michelle and Mark continue to be a beloved celebrity couple, with fans always eager to see their latest adventures and sweet moments together.