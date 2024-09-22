Michael Strahan Becomes a Grandfather: Welcomes First Grandchild Onyx

Michael Strahan, former NFL player and host of “Good Morning America,” proudly announced during “Fox NFL Sunday” that he has become a grandfather for the first time. His daughter, Tanita, welcomed a baby boy named Onyx, making Strahan join the ranks of proud grandparents. The news was reported by People on Sunday.

The 52-year-old shares Tanita, 32, with his ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, whom he was married to from 1992 to 1996. Tanita, who is an illustrator, was born in Germany but was raised in Texas until her parents’ separation. Following the split, Tanita spent some time in Europe with her mother before returning to the United States for high school.

Strahan did not divulge many details about his newborn grandson Onyx during the announcement on “Fox NFL Sunday.” Tanita had kept her pregnancy private, surprising many with the news of her son’s arrival. Strahan’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for further comment from Page Six.

Family Life and Other Children

In addition to Tanita, Strahan also shares a son named Michael Strahan Jr. with Wanda Hutchins. He is also the father of twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, from his marriage to ex-wife Jean Muggli. The couple divorced in 2006 after seven years of marriage.

Tanita pursued her studies in Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising before becoming an illustrator. Strahan and his family have faced challenges in the past year, particularly with Isabella’s health. In October 2023, Isabella was diagnosed with brain cancer while attending the University of Southern California, leading to emergency surgery to remove a tumor.

Isabella’s Cancer Battle and Recovery

Isabella’s cancer diagnosis shook the Strahan family, prompting her father to take time off work to support her through surgeries and treatments. Strahan’s dedication to his daughter’s health was evident as he stood by her side during her chemotherapy and recovery process. Isabella’s strength and resilience earned her the title of “superwoman” from her proud father.

After months of treatments and medical care, Isabella was declared cancer-free in July, marking a significant milestone in her journey. Strahan expressed his joy and relief at his daughter’s recovery, praising her bravery and determination throughout the challenging ordeal. Isabella returned to USC in August to resume her studies after taking a leave of absence to focus on her health.

The Strahan family continues to support each other through life’s ups and downs, celebrating new beginnings like Tanita’s journey into motherhood and overcoming obstacles like Isabella’s cancer battle. As Michael Strahan embraces his role as a grandfather, he remains a pillar of strength and love for his children, guiding them through life’s twists and turns with unwavering devotion and support.