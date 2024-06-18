Michael was caught up in a heated argument with Angela, and things took a turn for the worse when he snatched her phone from her hands. The incident, which occurred after a confrontation between the two, has left fans of the popular reality show ’90 Day Fiancé’ shocked and concerned.

While details of the confrontation remain unclear, witnesses reported that Michael seemed visibly upset before grabbing Angela’s phone. The incident has sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship and whether there may be a scam involved.

In the midst of all this drama, fans are eagerly awaiting the new season of ’90 Day Fiancé’ to see how this latest development will unfold. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

In related news, the entertainment world has been buzzing with the latest updates on celebrities like Austin Butler, Sharon Stone, Ashanti, Jason Momoa, and Joy-Anna Duggar. From new movie premieres to personal life revelations, there’s no shortage of exciting stories to keep fans entertained.

As we await more information on Michael and Angela’s confrontation, let’s continue to stay tuned for the latest news and updates from the world of entertainment. Who knows what other surprises and scandals may be just around the corner?