Michael Richards, best known for his role as Cosmo Kramer on Seinfeld, recently opened up about the emotional breakdown he experienced after his racist rant in 2006. In a candid interview with ET’s Nischelle Turner, Richards reflected on the infamous incident at the Laugh Factory where he directed racial slurs at a heckler.

The video of Richards’ tirade went viral, sparking public backlash and causing him to step back from public life and live performances. Richards admits that the incident was a catalyst for his self-discovery journey, leading him to write his memoir, ‘Entrances and Exits.’

In the memoir, Richards delves into his troubled upbringing, revealing that he was a product of rape and often felt unwanted. He also discusses his struggles with insecurity and anger, which he believes played a significant role in the outburst at the Laugh Factory.

Throughout the years, Richards has received support from his Seinfeld co-stars, particularly Jerry Seinfeld, who wrote the introduction for his memoir. Despite expressing regret for putting his co-stars in a difficult position, Richards emphasizes that he is taking full responsibility for his actions and is not seeking pity.

By sharing his story in ‘Entrances and Exits,’ Richards hopes to offer a deeper understanding of what led to his racist rant and to show his commitment to personal growth and self-awareness. The memoir is now available for those interested in learning more about Richards’ journey of redemption and introspection.