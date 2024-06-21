A video of Australia’s Cate Campbell bragging about beating the U.S. team at the 2023 World Championships in Japan has been released, prompting uproar amongst sports fans. Australia walked away with 15 gold medals, eight more than Team USA. After seeing the video of Cate Campbell, Michael Phelps, a 23-time gold medalist, fired back at the Olympian and defending Team USA.

Campbell sat down with Australia’s Channel 9 to discuss the results and final rankings. She criticized the U.S. Swim team, calling them sore losers and expressing her happiness at not hearing the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ ring out through the stadium. She also mentioned that the American team’s cheers and chanting irritated her and the other Australian swimmers.

Michael Phelps responded to Campbell’s remarks by criticizing her attitude. He mentioned that if someone spoke to him in the same manner, he would make them regret it and highlighted that he has had the last laugh against other swimmers who have criticized him in the past. Phelps expressed his eagerness for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics and stated that he will be closely following the events.

In addition to the anticipated events at the 2024 Olympics, star athletes like Simone Biles and Brittney Griner will be representing Team USA in Women’s Gymnastics and Women’s Basketball, respectively. However, Caitlin Clark did not make the Women’s Basketball roster, causing disappointment among fans. Despite not being selected, Clark expressed her support for the team and her excitement for the upcoming games.

Other notable athletes like Lebron James, Alyssa Naeher, and Steph Curry will also be participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The event is scheduled to kick off on July 26, 2024. With Phelps returning to cover Team USA’s swimming competitions, fans can expect an entertaining and insightful analysis of the games. The excitement is building up as the world eagerly awaits the next chapter of Olympic competition in Paris.