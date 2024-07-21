Michael Jackson’s son Blanket, who now goes by the name Bigi, was spotted making a rare public appearance at a Target store in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old was seen wearing a black “Star Wars” graphic T-shirt and black athletic shorts as he shopped in the store. He purchased items like a Minecraft game, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, and Kleenex tissues during his outing. Bigi is known to be a gamer and drives a bright purple Tesla.

Bigi seems to be a fan of the “Star Wars” franchise, as he was previously seen wearing a Darth Vader shirt with black athletic shorts and matching sneakers. Despite maintaining a mostly private life, he made headlines earlier this year for writing and directing a short film titled “Rochelles,” which earned him the award for Best Drama at the Santa Monica Film Festival.

Janelle Monae recently faced backlash for recreating the infamous 2002 incident involving Michael Jackson dangling Blanket over a balcony. The video, which she later deleted, drew criticism from fans who found it disrespectful to mock the late pop star at a sensitive time in his life. Michael Jackson, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50, was also a father to daughter Paris Jackson and son Prince Jackson, whom he shared with ex-wife Debbie Rowe.

Despite the controversies surrounding his family, Bigi continues to live his life away from the spotlight. His rare public appearance at Target gave fans a glimpse into his personal interests and daily activities. The young adult appears to be carving his path in the entertainment industry with his filmmaking endeavors, showcasing his talents and creativity beyond his famous lineage.

As Blanket Jackson evolves into Bigi Jackson, he is stepping into his own identity and pursuing his passions while carrying the legacy of his iconic father. The public’s curiosity about Michael Jackson’s children remains high, with fans eager to see how they navigate their lives and careers while honoring their father’s memory.