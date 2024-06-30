Coldplay had a surprise guest during their performance at the Glastonbury Musical Festival in the U.K. on Saturday night. Fans were left in awe when Michael J. Fox appeared on stage in a wheelchair with a guitar in hand. Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, introduced the Back To The Future star with enthusiasm before the band launched into their song “Humankind.”

Despite battling Parkinson’s Disease since 1991, Fox showed his musical talents by joining Coldplay on stage to perform their hit song “Fix You.” During the performance, Martin knelt beside Fox, who played a white and pink guitar during the instrumental break of the song. After the performance, Martin expressed his admiration for Fox, calling him a hero and thanking him for being an inspiration.

The crowd cheered as Fox waved and smiled before leaving the stage. Coldplay, who made history by headlining the event for the fifth time, concluded their set with the support of Martin’s partner, Dakota Johnson, who watched from the audience.

Michael J. Fox’s appearance at Glastonbury is not the first time he has received a warm reception for his public appearances. In the past, he received a standing ovation at the 2024 BAFTAs and has been open about his journey with Parkinson’s Disease. Despite the challenges he faces, Fox remains determined to raise awareness and find solutions for the disease.

In a recent interview, Fox expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from fans and the public. He sees the recognition as a sign of appreciation for his efforts to tackle the challenges posed by Parkinson’s Disease. Fox’s resilience and determination serve as an inspiration to many, showing that anyone can make a difference by taking action and persevering in the face of adversity.