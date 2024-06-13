Michael Fassbender, known for his roles in various films, is now taking on a new project that hits close to his Northern Irish roots. In the upcoming musical biopic “Kneecap,” Fassbender plays a key role alongside the eponymous rap group, consisting of Naoise Ó Cairealláin, JJ Ó Dochartaigh, and Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh. The film tells the fictionalized origin story of the group and their journey to becoming a part of a movement to save the Irish language in Northern Ireland.

The storyline follows Belfast schoolteacher JJ as he crosses paths with Naoise and Liam Og, leading to the formation of a unique hip hop act. Fassbender portrays Cairealláin’s onscreen father, Arlo, while Simone Kirby plays his mother, Dolores. Each member of the Kneecap crew adopts different stage names, with Cairealláin as Móglaí Bap, Dochartaigh as Dj Provaí, and Hannaidh as Mo Chara.

As the group navigates challenges from police, paramilitaries, and politicians, they use their music and lyrics in the Irish language to champion their cause. The film, written and directed by Rich Peppiatt, showcases the trio’s journey as unlikely leaders in a fight to preserve their native tongue. Despite facing obstacles, the group remains steadfast in their mission, as reflected in Cairealláin’s powerful lyrics, “Every word of Irish spoken is a bullet at British imperialism.”

“Kneecap” features a talented cast including Josie Walker, Fionnuala Flaherty, Jessica Reynolds, and Adam Best. The film, produced by Trevor Birney and Jack Tarling, received funding from various organizations, including the BFI, Curzon Films, and Screen Ireland. Following its success at Sundance and other film festivals, “Kneecap” is set to premiere in theaters on August 2, courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics.

Director Peppiatt commended the group for their unique talent and magnetism, which transcends their niche music style. The film’s comedic elements, reminiscent of Taika Waititi’s work, have been well-received, with IndieWire praising the members of Kneecap for their authentic and engaging performances.

“Kneecap” promises to be a captivating and thought-provoking film that sheds light on the power of music and language in activism. Audiences can look forward to an inspiring story that showcases the resilience and creativity of a group determined to make a difference. Don’t miss the premiere of “Kneecap” in theaters this summer.