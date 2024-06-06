Mémoire du D-DAY : the gradual erasure of the United Kingdom

The commemoration of the D-Day landings in Normandy has seen a gradual shift towards an Americanized memory, at the expense of the United Kingdom. Despite the fact that on June 6, 1944, a majority of Anglo-Canadians, 83,000 to 72,000 American soldiers, landed on the shores.

On May 18, 2024, the name of Carentan-les-Marais (Manche) appeared in the British press, unfavorably. The reason? The town had adorned its streets with numerous European flags in preparation for the “D-Day” commemorations. The flag of the United Kingdom was notably missing. While Carentan was liberated by American troops, the absence of the British flag sparked outrage across the Channel. The town’s explanation of a supplier issue, however, sheds light on a larger phenomenon: the gradual erasure of the United Kingdom in the memories of the Normandy landings.

Along the coast of the English Channel, five beaches were chosen to receive the assault of the Allied forces on the morning of June 6, 1944. Omaha and Utah were the American beaches, Gold and Sword were the British beaches, and Juno was the Canadian beach. The Allies’ launch of this landing in France, coupled with the decisive victories of the Soviet steamroller, led to the capitulation of Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945, ending the war in Europe. The beginning of this victory of the “good”, the Allies, over the “evil”, embodied by Hitler, was commemorated as early as 1944, but it was the decennial anniversaries that took on political significance in celebrating the joint action of the Anglo-Americans in this “Great Crusade” (Eisenhower).

The sailors who guided the GIs on Omaha Beach were British.

In this narrative of the D-Day landings, the role of the British is diminished to a mere footnote. The gradual erasure of the United Kingdom’s contribution to the Normandy landings raises questions about the preservation of historical memory and the significance of commemorating pivotal moments in history.

Conclusion

As the world marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, the fading presence of the United Kingdom in the collective memory of this historic event serves as a reminder of the complexities of commemorating shared victories. It is crucial to acknowledge and honor all those who played a role in the liberation of Europe, ensuring that their sacrifices are not forgotten in the passage of time.