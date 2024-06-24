During a recent Amazon Live session, Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey shared her ultimate summer essentials to help you stay cool and chic like a Bravo star. Melissa’s picks are not only fabulous but also affordable, reflecting her ability to find quality pieces without breaking the bank.

One of Melissa’s must-have items is the Dime Beauty Tinted Wonderscreen SPF 30, priced at $44. This tinted moisturizer with SPF is perfect for those dealing with melasma or dark spots on their face. Melissa swears by mineral sunscreens and recommends this product for the best sun protection.

For those who love the SKIMS brand, Melissa suggests trying the AnotherChill Women’s 2 Piece Lounge Set, priced at $38.99. This versatile set is lightweight, comfortable, and perfect for lounging at home or traveling. Melissa and her daughter Antonia love this set for its ease and style.

Another favorite of Melissa’s is the Soly Hux Button Front Ribbed Knit Tank Top and Shorts Pajama Set, priced at $25.99. Melissa has this set in every color and considers it her favorite summer pajamas. With over 1,600 5-star Amazon reviews, this set is a popular choice among shoppers for its comfort and durability.

Melissa also recommends The Gym People Women’s Sports Bra Sleeveless Workout Tank Top for a comfortable and stylish gym top. This workout essential is available in 7 colors and provides medium support with removable cups, priced affordably.

For those looking to enhance their lashes, Melissa suggests trying the MCoBeauty XtendLash Growth Serum Tubular Mascara. This mascara not only adds volume and length to your lashes but also contains a growth serum to promote lash growth throughout the day.

To add a glow to your body, Melissa recommends the Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil, priced at $35. This body oil gives a subtle glow to your skin without adding too much pigment, perfect for a night out or a day at the beach.

In addition to these summer essentials, Melissa also shared her favorite sunglasses available in 7 colors on Amazon. With Melissa’s affordable and stylish picks, you can elevate your summer wardrobe and beauty routine effortlessly.