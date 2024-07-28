Melissa Gorga, a 45-year-old star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, recently posted a photo on Instagram that had fans buzzing about her youthful appearance. She was wearing a cute denim minidress paired with booties and a sparkly cross-body bag, showing off her toned legs and figure. Melissa’s dark locks were styled down, and she rocked dark eyeshadow and eyeliner with a matte foundation. The post received a lot of comments praising Melissa’s youthful look, with one fan even saying she could pass for a high school senior.

In addition to her denim minidress, Melissa shared photos of herself in a tan jumpsuit, a denim jacket, and a hot pink bikini. She promoted her brand’s swimwear offerings, saying that they fit like a glove and are very stretchy. Melissa has over 250,000 followers on her Envy by Melissa Gorga brand’s Instagram, showing that she has a solid fanbase.

Melissa’s success with her clothing line puts her in the company of other Bravo stars like Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Bethenny Frankel, and Porsha Williams. Despite not yet reaching the level of success of SKIMS, Melissa’s swimwear line has been well-received by fans. It seems that Melissa’s youthful appearance and fashion sense continue to captivate her audience, making her a prominent figure in the world of reality television and fashion.