Melinda Gates recently opened up about her separation from Bill Gates before their ‘hard’ and ‘painful’ divorce in May 2021. In a candid interview with TIME, she revealed that the divorce was not a surprise for her as they had been living separately since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Melinda explained that she separated first before making the final decision about divorce to have the privacy needed to take care of their kids and disentangle their lives.

The couple, who were married for 27 years, decided to go their separate ways, and despite the challenges they faced during the divorce process, Melinda shared that she feels better than ever in this new chapter of her life. She expressed her excitement for the future and the opportunities that lie ahead as she approaches her 60th birthday in August.

Melinda also mentioned that she couldn’t stay in the marriage anymore for various reasons, but the privacy afforded by the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her to navigate the breakup in her own way. Despite the pain of the divorce, she emphasized that she had the space and time to heal and move forward.

Even though the divorce was difficult, Melinda and Bill remain on good terms, particularly because of their shared commitment to The Gates Foundation, which they established together in 2000. She expressed her well wishes for Bill and emphasized their productive working relationship moving forward.

Looking ahead, Melinda is focused on surrounding herself with people who inspire her and continuing to learn and grow in a rapidly changing world. She highlighted the freedom she now has to work in any way she wants and to explore new opportunities as she enters this new phase of her life.

As Melinda Gates navigates life post-divorce, she remains optimistic about the future and is grateful for the privacy and support that have allowed her to embrace this new chapter with confidence and excitement.