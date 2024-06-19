Melania Trump was recently seen in New York City carrying a luxurious Hermès Birkin bag worth $33,000 as her husband, Donald Trump, continues to campaign for the 2024 presidential election. She was photographed arriving at Trump Tower with her designer bag, sporting an all-white outfit that perfectly complemented her beige tote.

The former first lady has been keeping a low profile since Donald’s “hush money” conviction on May 30. Her most recent public appearance was on June 8 when she left Trump Tower accompanied by her security team. Melania has been rarely seen in public, and her recent outings have garnered attention due to her high-end fashion choices.

Not long ago, Melania was spotted leaving her husband’s hotel with her son Barron, carrying multiple Louis Vuitton luggage pieces. She was dressed in a brown Max Mara jumpsuit and accessorized with an ostrich Hermès Kelly bag worth $15,000. The mother-son duo then headed to their extravagant Bedminster, N.J., estate, their sanctuary away from the public eye.

While Melania has been discreet, Donald Trump has been actively campaigning for the upcoming election. Melania’s appearance at Trump Tower was significant as it marked her first public sighting after her husband’s guilty verdict in court. Despite the legal challenges, she reportedly stood by Trump during the trial, showing her support for the former president.

In a statement following the trial, Trump acknowledged the impact of the guilty verdict on Melania and Barron, highlighting the emotional toll it had on his family. Melania’s understated yet elegant fashion choices have always made headlines, and her recent outings have once again put her in the spotlight for her impeccable style amidst challenging times for the Trump family.