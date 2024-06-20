Melania Trump, the former first lady, has been dropping hints that she may be gearing up to join her husband, Donald Trump, on the campaign trail. After staying out of the spotlight for months, Melania was seen arriving at Trump Tower in an all-white outfit, which according to body language expert Judi James, is reminiscent of her style during her time as the First Lady.

While Donald Trump has been attending rallies in Wisconsin, Melania has been spotted in New York City, carrying a Hermes Birkin bag. Despite Donald’s claims that Melania doesn’t like the spotlight, former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff believes that their relationship is more of a facade. Stephanie suggests that Melania’s role in their relationship was to let Donald be the star, as seen in a throwback video of the pair with their son, Barron Trump.

Stephanie claims that their image as a power couple was created by television producers and played a significant role in Donald’s path to the White House. She emphasizes that Melania knew what she was getting into when she married Donald and that their marriage is transactional in nature.

Melania’s potential return to the campaign trail alongside Donald could signify a shift in their public appearances and engagement with the political sphere. While Melania has preferred to stay out of the limelight in recent months, her recent appearances and choice of outfits suggest a possible resurgence in her involvement in Donald’s political endeavors.

As Donald Trump continues to speak at rallies and engage with his supporters, Melania’s presence by his side could bring a new dynamic to his campaign. Whether Melania will fully commit to joining Donald on the campaign trail remains to be seen, but her recent hints and appearances indicate a possible return to the public eye and a more active role in supporting her husband’s political ambitions.