Alexandra Breckenridge, best known for her role as Mel Monroe in Virgin River, recently shared some sad news on social media. She tearfully revealed that her family’s beloved rooster, Joey, had been killed, most likely taken by a coyote. Joey had been a part of the family for four years, and his loss was deeply felt.

In addition to this heartbreaking news, Alexandra also shared that she had contracted Covid for the fourth time and lost her sense of smell. Despite these challenges, she continues to stay strong and positive.

Alexandra, who has been living in the suburbs outside of Atlanta, Georgia since 2017, opened up about the sense of community and space for her children that the area provides. She and her husband, Casey Hooper, have two children together, Jack and Billie.

Fans of Virgin River will have to wait until 2025 for new episodes, as filming for the sixth season is still ongoing. Alexandra’s co-star, Martin Henderson, shared updates on social media about the progress of filming and hinted at exciting developments for the upcoming season.

While waiting for new episodes, Alexandra has started a podcast called I Like You Very Much with fellow Virgin River co-star, Zibby Allen. The podcast features candid interviews with other cast members, providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

Virgin River continues to be a fan favorite on Netflix, and viewers can catch up on previous seasons while eagerly awaiting the release of new episodes in 2025. The show’s success is a testament to the talented cast and engaging storylines that keep audiences coming back for more.