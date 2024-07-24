The recent scandal surrounding Meghan Markle’s revelation about her engagement interview being ‘rehearsed’ has sparked backlash from BBC reporter Mishal Husain. In a scene from Netflix’s 2022 documentary “Harry & Meghan,” Meghan Markle referred to the interview as an ‘orchestrated reality show,’ leaving many wondering about the authenticity of the royal couple’s public image.

During the November 2017 engagement interview, Harry and Meghan appeared happy and in love, setting the stage for what was expected to be a fairy-tale romance. However, the recent documentary shed light on the couple’s struggles with the British press and the royal family, with Prince Harry openly criticizing the media for perpetuating false narratives and invading their privacy.

In his Apple TV docuseries “The Me You Can’t See” with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry discussed the toxic relationship between the royals and the press, drawing parallels between the treatment of his late mother, Princess Diana, and Meghan. He also highlighted the alleged ‘invisible contract’ between the royal family and the media, where positive coverage is exchanged for access to the royals.

Meghan Markle’s claim that they were ‘not allowed to tell our story’ during the engagement interview raises questions about the authenticity of their public image. While some have defended Meghan’s work ethic and ‘get-up-and-go’ attitude, others have pointed out the stark difference in the number of royal engagements she fulfilled compared to other members of the royal family.

Despite the controversy surrounding their engagement interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to navigate their public image and advocate for mental health awareness through their various media projects. The revelations in the recent documentary shed light on the challenges faced by the royal couple and the impact of media scrutiny on their lives.