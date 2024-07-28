Meghan Markle attended a business summit in the Hamptons wearing a stylish natural-colored outfit by Revolve. The outfit, which includes a vest and pants, costs around $870. She looked elegant and sophisticated as she posed for photos during the event. Markle flew in from California on a private jet with entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima.

The summit was hosted at Amy Griffin’s luxurious estate, attended by high-profile guests like Missy Robbins, Bobbi Brown, and Sima Sistani. Markle’s friends, Misha Nonoo and Victoria Jackson, were also present. Other celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern were believed to be in attendance as well.

Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is expected to launch soon and will offer a variety of products including jams, dog biscuits, fragrances, stationary, cosmetics, and yoga equipment. She has been working on expanding the brand’s offerings, which initially started with food products and has now grown to include a wide range of lifestyle items.

In April, Markle gave a sneak peek of her brand’s offerings by gifting samples to her friends. The brand’s trademark application included a list of products ranging from spreads and butters to cosmetics and body care items. Markle’s brand is anticipated to make a splash in the market with its unique and diverse product offerings.