Meghan Markle is hoping that Prince Harry will let go of his legal battles against the British tabloid industry and the Home Office. A former Archewell staffer revealed that Meghan wants Harry to be happy, free, and live in the moment without the burden of lawsuits. Despite her support for him, she understands that Harry’s past experiences and love for their family make it difficult for him to do so.

Apart from fighting the British tabloid industry, Harry also lost his fight for security privileges in the UK. He is planning to appeal the High Court’s decision, but he has faced silence from King Charles when trying to reach out. Harry’s concerns about security stem from the tragic death of Princess Diana, and he is determined to protect his family at all costs. He believes that only his father can do something about it and is willing to reconcile if granted access to personnel.

In a documentary, Harry expressed his determination to seek justice against Mirror Groups Newspapers and News Groups Newspapers for hacking phones. He sees it as a David versus Goliath situation, where the media enterprise is the Goliath and the claimants, including himself, are the Davids. The High Court ruling in April confirmed extensive wiretapping by MGN, bringing to light the extent of phone hacking that the British public was unaware of.

Harry’s fight for justice and privacy continues as he navigates the legal battles while trying to protect his family and ensure their safety. Meghan’s wish for him to let go of lawsuits reflects her desire for Harry to find peace and happiness, free from the burdens of ongoing legal challenges. As they navigate these challenges together, the couple remains committed to standing up for their beliefs and seeking justice in the face of adversity.