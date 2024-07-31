Meghan Markle is encouraging her husband, Prince Harry, to move on from all the legal battles and embrace a life of freedom. A former employee of the couple’s Archewell Foundation shared with People that the Duchess of Sussex fully supports Harry but wishes he could let go of the lawsuits and just be happy. She wants him to live freely without the burden of ongoing legal issues.

The Duke of Sussex has been fighting to reinstate his taxpayer-funded police protection for himself and his family since stepping back from his royal duties and moving to North America in 2020. Despite his efforts, the High Court in London ruled against him, stating that he and his immediate family would not have access to tax-funded security when traveling to the UK. This decision has left Harry feeling unsafe and reluctant to bring his wife and children back to his homeland due to potential security threats.

One of the main obstacles in Harry’s life is the lack of security, which he believes is a significant risk to his family’s safety. He expressed concerns about potential threats that could arise due to his public profile and the ongoing legal battles. This fear has also hindered his relationship with his father, King Charles III, as Harry believes that his father has the power to address the security clearance issues.

In a recent development, Prince Harry decided to drop his libel lawsuit against the UK publisher, the Mail on Sunday. This decision indicates that he may be taking his wife’s advice to move past some of the legal drama and focus on the safety and well-being of his family. Despite the challenges he faces, Harry remains determined to prioritize his family’s security over ongoing legal proceedings that bring attention to past false claims.

The ongoing struggles faced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle highlight the complexities of their lives outside the royal family. The couple continues to navigate challenges related to security, legal battles, and family dynamics while striving to create a safe and fulfilling life for themselves and their children. As they seek to overcome these obstacles, Harry and Meghan remain committed to supporting each other and working towards a future free from the burdens of the past.