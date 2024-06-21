Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly made efforts to reconnect with Kate Middleton ahead of her return to the public eye after her cancer diagnosis. Although they have not seen her in person, the couple has reached out to offer their well wishes and support. Despite limited lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, Harry and Meghan are hoping to ease tensions and possibly trigger a reconciliation.

Meghan, in particular, is said to be ready to let go of the anger and bitterness surrounding the feud with the royal family. She wants to be the bigger person and end the ongoing conflict for the sake of everyone involved. By reaching out and expressing her desire for healing, Meghan hopes to improve her reputation and move past the negativity that has surrounded her relationship with Kate and William.

However, royal expert Grant Harrold believes that it may be too late for Harry and Meghan to repair their relationship with the royal family. He notes that trust has been broken, and a significant amount of time has passed since the rift began. While actions speak louder than words, it remains to be seen whether any meaningful reconciliation can take place between the Sussexes and the Waleses.

In the midst of these efforts to mend relationships, Prince Harry is reportedly considering purchasing a permanent home in the UK. This decision comes as he realizes the importance of family and the need to have a base in the UK for future visits. Despite their current residence in California, Harry and Meghan are looking into the possibility of splitting their time between the UK and the US, as originally intended.

During recent visits to the UK, Harry has not met with his brother William or Kate Middleton. His interactions have been limited to his father, King Charles III, as reports suggest that scheduling conflicts prevented meetings with other family members. Meghan has also stayed away from these visits, choosing to support Harry from a distance.

As the royal family feud continues to unfold, the efforts of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reconnect with Kate Middleton and potentially move towards reconciliation offer a glimpse of hope for healing. Whether these gestures will lead to lasting peace remains uncertain, but the willingness to communicate and mend relationships is a positive step forward in resolving the tensions within the royal family.