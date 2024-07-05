Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making strategic moves to win over the American public after leaving the royal family in 2020. They have been focusing on “collecting trophies” through various awards and recognition, with Meghan accepting awards for her podcast and Prince Harry being honored for his work with the Invictus Games.

Despite some controversy and criticism, Prince Harry’s commitment to the Invictus Games has been praised by organizations like ESPN. The Pat Tillman Award, which honors individuals who have made a significant impact on sports through their service, recognized Prince Harry for his work with the games. However, there have been some objections to this choice, with Mary Tillman expressing concerns about selecting Prince Harry as a recipient.

Overall, Meghan and Harry’s efforts to win over the American public through awards and recognition have been met with mixed reviews. While they have received praise for their charitable work and dedication to important causes, there are still those who question their motives and the impact of their actions. Regardless, they continue to pursue opportunities to showcase their efforts and make a positive impact on society.