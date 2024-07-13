Model Megan Williams recently stunned fans with her perfect physique in pre-Venice pictures. The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret star was captured posing in a colorful bikini for a beach shoot before jetting off to Venice for a holiday with friends. Her Instagram post from Venice showed her in a more cultured look as she admired the sights from a bridge and later donned a mask for a Venetian masquerade ball.

While enjoying her time in Venice, Megan seemed to be having a great time exploring the city’s canals and embracing the local culture. Apart from her successful modeling career, Megan is also involved in the Hunu brand, which focuses on producing collapsible reusable cups to address the issue of single-use plastic waste. Megan co-founded the brand with her boyfriend, Vince Dickson, with a mission to provide easy and convenient solutions to reduce plastic waste.

The name ‘Hunu’ is a clever play on ‘Who Knew’, emphasizing the surprise that a coffee cup could be designed to be so small and compact. Megan’s journey into the world of modeling began at the age of 14 when she was scouted after participating in a beauty competition at a local shopping center. Since then, she has walked in consecutive Victoria’s Secret fashion shows from 2016 to 2018, showcasing her talent and dedication to the industry.

Despite her love for fast-food, Megan maintains her slender frame by regularly working out and sharing glimpses of her gym routines on Instagram. Her commitment to fitness and health is evident in her toned physique and active lifestyle. As a role model for many aspiring models and fans, Megan continues to impress with her beauty, grace, and entrepreneurial spirit through her involvement in sustainable initiatives like the Hunu brand.

Megan’s journey from a young girl scouted at a shopping mall to a successful model and businesswoman highlights her determination and passion for making a positive impact in the world. Her ability to balance a thriving career in the fashion industry with her commitment to environmental causes sets her apart as a multifaceted and inspiring individual. As she continues to captivate audiences with her stunning photos and meaningful projects, Megan Williams remains a true icon of beauty, strength, and purpose in the modern world.