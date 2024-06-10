megan-thee-stallion-breaks-down-in-tears-during-tampa-concert

Megan Thee Stallion Moved to Tears During Live Performance in Tampa

Megan Thee Stallion’s recent performance in Tampa took an unexpected turn when the rapper was seen struggling to hold back tears on stage. The emotional moment was captured by a fan in attendance and quickly went viral on social media.

During her set at the Amalie Arena, Megan was visibly emotional right before she was about to perform her hit song “Cobra” from her upcoming album. The video shows Megan trying to compose herself as tears welled up in her eyes, eventually needing to pause to collect her emotions.

Despite the emotional moment, Megan’s fans showed their support and love for the rapper as she tried to continue with her performance. The video also highlighted the recent stress Megan has been under, particularly due to a circulating AI-generated explicit video of her online.

In response to the negative comments surrounding the video, Megan addressed the situation and called out those trying to bring her down. Despite the challenges, Megan is continuing her “Hot Girl Summer” tour with resilience.

Megan Thee Stallion’s team declined to comment on the emotional performance.

